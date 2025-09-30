Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Former South Africa police minister Nathi Mthethwa found dead at Paris hotel

Alexander Parker
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

Former South African Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa was found dead after a fall in Paris. Photo / AFP

Former South African Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa was found dead after a fall in Paris. Photo / AFP

Former South African Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa has been found dead at a hotel in Paris, where he served as Pretoria’s ambassador.

Mthethwa, who was former President Jacob Zuma’s Minister of Police from 2009 to 2014, was found dead at the foot of a Hyatt hotel after a fall,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save