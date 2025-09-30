On September 19, the police commissioner of the eastern KwaZulu-Natal province alleged at a hearing – of a judicial commission established by Ramaphosa to investigate the graft allegations – that Mthethwa interfered in a case against a former head of crime intelligence.
It isn’t known whether Mthethwa was scheduled to appear before the commission.
Ramaphosa offered his sympathies to Mthethwa’s wife and extended family and said his last tenure had facilitated the deepening of relations between South Africa and France, according to a statement from the presidency.
“The circumstances of his untimely death are under investigation by the French authorities,” South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Co-operation said in a separate statement.
Mthethwa was closely allied to Zuma, who led South Africa for almost nine scandal-marred years before being forced from office.
Mthethwa played a key role in ensuring Zuma retained his role as deputy leader of the ruling African National Congress after he was implicated in taking bribes from arms dealers in 2005.
Zuma has denied any wrongdoing.
As Police Minister, Mthethwa helped oversee the 2009 closure of the Scorpions special investigations unit, which probed several senior politicians – a decision that gave effect to a resolution passed by the ANC.
He was still in the post when the police gunned down dozens of miners at Lonmin Plc’s Marikana platinum operation in 2012, though a judicial inquiry cleared him of any wrongdoing three years later.
