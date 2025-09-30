Former South African Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa was found dead after a fall in Paris. Photo / AFP

Former South African Police Minister Nathi Mthethwa has been found dead at a hotel in Paris, where he served as Pretoria’s ambassador.

Mthethwa, who was former President Jacob Zuma’s Minister of Police from 2009 to 2014, was found dead at the foot of a Hyatt hotel after a fall, an official in the Paris prosecutor’s office told Bloomberg. He was 58.

The prosecutor’s office said Mthethwa booked a room on the 22nd floor of the hotel and a security window had been forced open.

Mthethwa was reported missing by his wife on Monday, with Paris prosecutors saying he had made a “worrying phone call”, without providing further details.

The news of Mthethwa’s death comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended key ally Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, following explosive allegations – about corruption and political intervention within the police service – by a senior law-enforcement official.