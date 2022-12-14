Two Queensland police officers and one member of the public were shot dead in Wieambilla. Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll explains the situation. Video / ABC News

The woman who accompanied police killers Nathaniel and Gareth Train has been revealed as former school principal Stacey Train.

The mother-of-two was shot dead alongside husband Gareth after two officers were gunned down and executed at their remote property in Wieambilla on Monday evening.

Police had been visiting the address amid serious concerns for Nathaniel Train’s welfare, after the former school principal had recently been reported as missing.

The trio had all previously worked at the Queensland Department of Education but all had quit their positions.

Stacey Train was previously principal at Herberton, Mitchell and Proston State Schools before she took up a position as head of curriculum at Tara Shire State College in 2019.

It is understood she resigned in late-2021 after butting heads with staff at Tara Shire over the Queensland Department of Education’s vaccine requirements.

“She was into it too but kept it to herself at work,” a teacher who worked with her told the Daily Telegraph. “But when she quit at the end of last year over the vaccine we all became very aware of it.”

Meanwhile, Nathaniel was principal at Innisfail East and Yorkeys Knob State Schools in Far North Queensland, and he was lauded for making the latter one of the best-performing schools in the state.

Gareth Train resigned from the Department in May 2016.

Stacey Train previously spoke to media around the time she was beginning a new job at Charters Towers State High School.

“This year, there just weren’t a lot of jobs around,’’ Stacey said in 2004, via the Courier Mail.

Just three years later she had moved up to become the head of department for secondary schooling at Herberton State School.

“The main focus is that we’ve moved away from a traditional secondary schooling. Studies have shown that grade six-10 students often disengage from learning. We’re evolving all the time to meet the needs of our kids,” she said.

Nathaniel Train. Photo / news.com.au

The father of the Train brothers recently revealed he hadn’t seen one of his sons in more than two decades, hinting at a deep family rift.

Responding to a social media post about his then-missing son, Donald Train revealed the major estrangement, confirming he hadn’t seen his son in many years.

“Nathaniel is my youngest son. While we have not seen each other for 23 years, he is much loved,” the deeply religious retired pastor and religious author wrote on Facebook.

“We trust our Lord is watching over his wellbeing.”

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that Nathaniel Train’s sudden spiral from respected primary school principal to cold-blooded killer started with a heart attack that struck as he battled an exams cheating scandal.

Their motive is as yet unclear, but it has since emerged that Gareth Train was an active member of a number of conspiracy theory websites, where he posted a series of extreme comments.

“They just weren’t nice people and showed the potential for just this sort of thing even way back then,” a neighbour told the Daily Mail.

“They had barbed wire and gates and fences around the property too – that’s normal on rural properties like these, but they had surveillance cameras and spotlights and things like that which was a bit out of the ordinary back then.”