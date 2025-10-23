Advertisement
Home / World

Former president’s involvement reflects the deep anxieties he has about Trump’s agenda

Yasmeen Abutaleb, Liz Goodwin
Washington Post·
12 mins to read

Former US President Barack Obama has launched an urgent behind-the-scenes effort to rally support for California’s redistricting ballot measure. Photo / Melina Mara, The Washington Post

In late July, Barack Obama spoke to his former attorney-general, Eric Holder, about how Democrats should respond to President Donald Trump’s unprecedented mid-decade push to add five favourable United States House seats to protect the Republican majority.

They had each spent days conflicted about what to do.

Both had

