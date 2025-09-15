Maurene Comey was assistant US attorney for the Southern District of New York and daughter of former FBI director James Comey. Photo / Getty Images

Former New York prosecutor Maurene Comey sues over firing by US Justice Department

Maurene Comey, a former federal prosecutor who handled cases against sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, has sued the Justice Department for firing her allegedly because her father is disliked by President Donald Trump.

The lawsuit, filed today in federal court in Manhattan, alleges that the United States Justice Department offered no rationale for Comey’s firing and that it was an illegal and political move.

Comey’s father is James Comey, a former FBI director who has long been on Trump’s list of enemies.

“Defendants have not provided any explanation whatsoever for terminating Ms Comey ... Rather, Defendants fired Ms Comey solely or substantially because her father is former FBI Director James B. Comey, or because of her perceived political affiliation and beliefs, or both,” the lawsuit says.

Maurene Comey was fired on July 16, shortly after the conclusion of Combs’ trial in US District Court in Manhattan.