David Anthony Burke, aka D4vd, and Celeste Rivas Hernandez were pictured together in a January 2024 live stream. Photo / Daily Mail

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Former Laneway performer D4vd dropped from label and festivals after dead girl found in car in California

David Anthony Burke, aka D4vd, and Celeste Rivas Hernandez were pictured together in a January 2024 live stream. Photo / Daily Mail

D4vd’s music career is at a standstill as internet sleuths continue to link him to the missing teen girl whose body was found in his car boot.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 15, was found dismembered in the American singer-songwriter’s impounded Tesla on September 8 – more than a year after she was reported missing by her family, People reported.

Investigators executed a search warrant at a Hollywood Hills property connected to D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, on September 17.

Burke, who performed at 2024’s Laneway Festival in Auckland, has cancelled the remaining dates of his world tour as the probe into Rivas Hernandez’s death continues.

The Daily Mail reports D4vd’s label, Interscope, has stopped promoting the artist in response to the investigation.