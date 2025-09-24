Advertisement
Former Laneway performer D4vd dropped from label and festivals after dead girl found in car in California

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

David Anthony Burke, aka D4vd, and Celeste Rivas Hernandez were pictured together in a January 2024 live stream. Photo / Daily Mail

D4vd’s music career is at a standstill as internet sleuths continue to link him to the missing teen girl whose body was found in his car boot.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, 15, was found dismembered in the American singer-songwriter’s impounded Tesla on September 8 – more than a year after she

