Burke has also been dropped from major Australian festival Spilt Milk, where he would have played alongside Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, and Sombr.
While the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office initially told NBC News the death was being investigated as a homicide, a follow-up statement deferred further comment to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The LAPD confirmed they do “not have a crime classification from the coroner as the mode or manner of death”.
Rivas Hernandez was just 13 when she first went missing in April 2024.
She and Burke filmed a live stream together in January 2024, according to TMZ, just another of several links that have been established between the pair.
The Daily Mail detailed the lyrics of an unreleased D4vd track that internet users have speculated may refer to Rivas Hernandez.
“Oh, Celeste/The girl with my name tattooed on her chest/Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes/I hear her voice each time I take a breath/I’m obsessed”, the artist reportedly sings.
The family of Rivas Hernandez have told media they believe the pair were in a relationship.
Her brother Matthew told NBC News they have been hit hard by the news of her death.
“I’m just trying to stay positive. I’m just trying to move forward. My mom’s grieving really bad. My dad’s grieving really bad”, he said.