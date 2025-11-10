Advertisement
Former French President freed from jail over alleged electoral funding conspiracy

Gaspard Sebag
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

Former President Nicolas Sarkozy was due to serve five years in solitary confinement for illegal campaign funding. Photo / Getty Images

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy has been released from his “nightmare” in a Paris jail just 20 days into a five-year sentence over an alleged electoral funding conspiracy linked to the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime.

A court in the French capital of Paris decided that

