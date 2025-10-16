Johnson said he uses the artificial intelligence tool while writing his “various books”.

The former Mayor of London released a memoir titled Unleashed in October last year.

Following the release of the book, he visited New Zealand to promote it and spoke at an event in Auckland.

“I feel so fortunate, to be in this mind-numbingly, lovely place. Full of rugby-playing hobbits, carrying pianos up the mountains, that sort of thing,” he said during his speech.

The 61-year-old also mentioned AI in his Auckland speech, as he said: “Who believes that’s a threat? We’re far too smart. It’s not going to put anyone out of work, people just find other jobs. Show me a single lawyer who has been put out of work.”

Before last year, he visited New Zealand in 2017 in his role as foreign secretary, where he described the country as “the most mind-blowingly, mind-numbingly beautiful country”.

Johnson, the British Prime Minister from 2019-2022, was involved in many controversies during his time in power, including the partygate scandal.

During the Al Arabiya English interview, Johnson said AI technology has “great promise” to help reduce costs associated with caring for people, including the elderly and disabled.