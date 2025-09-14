“There was drugs at the party and she said to me: ‘I took drugs.’ Mia knew she was in big trouble but didn’t seem to think she would be treated as a dealer.

“She seemed to take the view that while she had taken coke, she wasn’t dealing drugs. That’s how she acted in the detention centre.

“If what she’s saying is true and all she has done is a line of cocaine, 25 years is a horrifically long sentence. She said she was visiting on holiday and had only been there a few days.”

O’Brien is being held in Al Awir prison, but faces a £100,000 fine. Photo / Getty Images

O’Brien had previously been held in the infamous Al Barsha police detention centre, which the unnamed British woman told The Sun was “vile”.

“There is no light,” she said. “One area is full of people who know they have been caught doing something and are going to be jailed for a long time.”

O’Brien’s friend, identified only as Emma, tested negative for cocaine and was released without charge, but her boyfriend received the same 25-year jail term as O’Brien.

O’Brien’s mother, Danielle McKenna, 46, of Huyton, has launched multiple fundraising campaigns to get the verdict overturned.

McKenna insists that her daughter, a former University of Liverpool student, is innocent. She claims O’Brien made a “very stupid mistake”.

Last Friday, GoFundMe took down an appeal page created by McKenna for violating the site’s guidelines.

She then took to the Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo, creating the “Mia Rose Fund”.

On that page, she wrote: “Hi, as everyone knows by now, Mia has been given a life sentence in Dubai, and is now in central prison.

“I am asking for your help, so that family can get over to Dubai to visit Mia, as we haven’t seen her since last October, and it would also really help with any other fees that we may face along the way.

“Even if it’s only a £1 it could help us massively. Thank you so much.”

O’Brien has not yet paid the court’s 500,000 dirham (£100,000) fine, but is expected to appeal in the following weeks.

