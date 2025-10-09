Investigation launched in 2022
Lionel Idan, the Chief Crown Prosecutor, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute Tim Westwood for a series of serious sexual offences.
“Our prosecutors have established that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.”
Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, of the Metropolitan Police Service, said: “It takes courage to come forward and report allegations of this nature. The women who have done so have put their trust in us and we continue to provide them with all available support.”
Scotland Yard launched an investigation in 2022 following reports in the media that a number of women had come forward to allege historic abuse. The investigation was led by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, and the DJ was questioned by detectives twice the following year.
Westwood, the son of a bishop, started his career in pirate radio before launching a rap show on BBC Radio One in 1994. In 1999, he was injured in a drive-by shooting in Kennington, south London.
