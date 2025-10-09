Former BBC DJ Tim Westwood faces alleged offences dating from between 1983 and 2016. Photo / Getty Images

Tim Westwood, the former BBC DJ, has been charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault.

The Metropolitan Police said Westwood, 68, faced four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault against seven different women.

The alleged offences date from between 1983 and 2016 and include the indecent assault of a 17-year-old girl in Fulham in 1983, the indecent assault of a 20-year-old woman in Vauxhall in 1986, and the rape and indecent assault of a teenager in London between 1995 and 1996.

They also include the rape and indecent assault of another teenager in London between 2000 and 2001, the rape of a woman in her 20s in London in 2010, the sexual assault of a woman in her 20s in Stroud in 2010, and the sexual assault of woman in her 20s in Finchley in 2016.

Westwood is scheduled to appear at Westminster magistrates’ court on November 10.