Updated

Former BBC DJ Tim Westwood charged with multiple rape and sexual assault offences

Martin Evans
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read

Former BBC DJ Tim Westwood faces alleged offences dating from between 1983 and 2016. Photo / Getty Images

Tim Westwood, the former BBC DJ, has been charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault.

The Metropolitan Police said Westwood, 68, faced four counts of rape, nine counts of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault against seven different women.

The alleged offences date from between 1983

