Tourists are being misled about service charges and charged extra for water and tips. Photo / Getty Images
Parisian waiters have long been famous for being grumpy – but now an investigation has found that some appear to be operating dishonestly, too.
Hapless tourists in Paris are being charged as much as 50% more than French customers, the city’s leading newspaper found.
After tourists complained online about beingovercharged, Le Parisien sent out a bona fide Parisian to a cafe on the Champ-de-Mars near the Eiffel Tower.
It also dressed up one of its reporters as a typical tourist, sporting a T-shirt emblazoned with the tower, trainers, dark glasses and a baseball cap, and speaking in a passable American accent – albeit with a French twang.
They both sat down at the unnamed eatery and ordered the same dish – lasagne – and drinks, a Coke and water, and discreetly filmed themselves doing so.
The clearly French customer was served a can of Coke for €6.50 ($12.65) and offered a carafe of water with his dish. Meanwhile, the “American” was not offered a small can, only a medium or large Coke. When it arrived, it was half a litre and cost €9.50 ($18.50).
As for the water, the “American” received no offer of a carafe, which is free, instead having to fork out a further €6 ($11.60) for a small bottle of Vittel.
The pair then walked to another nearby cafe-restaurant to test its policy on tipping.
When it was time to pay, the French customer received the bill, which includes an obligatory 10% service charge. However, the “American” client was asked if he wished to tip because “service isn’t included”.
When he agreed to add a 10% tip via the card machine, he realised afterwards that the waiter had shielded the amount and discreetly increased this to 15%.
Last month, Paris cafes were caught cheating unsuspecting tourists out of good-quality wine.
An undercover sommelier ordered a glass of Chablis, costing around €9 ($17.50), but the wine being served was actually the cheapest on the menu – a €5 ($9.70) sauvignon. The customer was charged the higher amount.
Wine merchant Marina Giuberti said: “It’s a pity for the customer and for the image of the wine appellation, for the winemaker and for the restaurant owners, who do a good job.”
The Telegraph spoke to Joseph, a 21-year-old waiter who confirmed that some of the techniques were widespread.
“In one restaurant I worked I was instructed to bring spring water at €7 ($13.60) a bottle unless foreign customers specifically asked for a carafe,” he said.
“I confess I sometimes don’t tell them that service included if they mention the word tip.”
Marc Mazière, the French customer, an economist, runs a blog called Radin Malin (shrewd miser), which helps people make savings in their everyday spending.
“It’s daylight robbery,” he said. “It’s almost abuse of weakness. They know you’re a tourist, you’re probably tired and don’t understand much. They exploit this to charge exorbitant prices.”