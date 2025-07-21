Advertisement
For a decade, a Chinese tailor worked 13-hour days making high-end garments near Milan

By Daniele Lepido, Flavia Rotondi and Luca Casiraghi
Washington Post·
7 mins to read

A worker cleans the windows of a Loro Piana store in Miami. Photo / Ysa Pérez, Bloomberg via the Washington Post

For a decade, a Chinese tailor toiled in a three-storey building on the outskirts of Milan, working 13 hours a day making high-end garments for brands including Italian cashmere label Loro Piana.

The unnamed worker was paid off-the-books, earning roughly €1500 ($2930) a month, according to legal documents seen by

