At Bad Segeberg, where up to 30,000 bats are thought to roost over the winter, the researchers captured footage of brown rats hunting them as they entered and exited the cave on 30 occasions. Thirteen of the hunts were successful.

Around the colony, they also found the remains of over 50 bats, including some that had not yet been fully eaten.

In footage of one of the hunts that could easily be lifted from the opening sequence of a pandemic disaster film, a rat can be seen balancing on its hind legs in the darkness, clearly alert to the presence of numerous bats flying around it.

Eventually one comes within close enough range and the rat is able to grab it, sinking its teeth into its prey and carrying it away to be eaten.

“Rats were frequently observed patrolling the landing platform at the cave entrance,” the researchers write.

“They were standing upright on their hind legs, using their tails for balance and raising their forelegs to intercept flying bats. Individuals were documented capturing bats mid-air, killing them immediately with a bite and dragging them away.”

All of the kills occurred at night – the scientists suspect the rats detected the prey by sensing the air currents from the bats’ wings or by feeling for them with their whiskers, owing to their relatively poor eyesight.

While the researchers didn’t observe any successful hunts at the site in Luneburg, they discovered a series of carcasses that suggested the rats were also hunting bats there.

While the report didn’t investigate the transmission of diseases, the researchers stressed that both species are known to host a wide range of pathogens.

“Such interactions may facilitate the spillover of bat-associated pathogens to rodents, potentially altering disease dynamics and expanding transmission opportunities to humans and domestic animals,” they write.

They also expressed concerns that the rats, which are not native to Germany, could be doing serious harm to the bat populations.

Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.