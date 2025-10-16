CCTV cameras captured the moment a 36-year-old woman was stabbed in a random attack in Melbourne's CBD on October 2. Photo / Getty Images

Footage shows a woman being stabbed on the streets of Melbourne

Footage has emerged of a woman being stabbed in a random attack as she walked to work on the streets of Melbourne.

The incident took place about 7.40am on Thursday, October 2, near the intersection of Little Bourke St and Spencer St in the CBD.

CCTV shows a woman running towards a 36-year-old Melbourne West woman from behind, before allegedly stabbing her in the chest.

7News obtained the footage and reported the victim lived in an apartment nearby and suffered a punctured lung in the attack.

Police and bystanders can be seen treating the woman on the pavement before she was rushed to hospital.