The alleged attacker was seen on CCTV running through the streets of Melbourne’s CBD carrying a knife after the attack.
A police spokesman said the victim’s injuries were non-life threatening and it is understood she was hospitalised for three days.
“Police conducted an extensive search of the area, arrested a woman and seized a knife,” a spokesman said.
“A 32-year-old Melbourne woman was charged with intentionally causing injury and committing an indictable offence while on bail.”
The alleged offender appeared in the Melbourne Magistrates Court the day after the incident and was remanded in custody.
