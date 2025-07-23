Asylum seekers are banned from working during the first 12 months after lodging their claim. Photo / 123RF

Asylum hotel locations are to be shared by the Home Office with food delivery companies to combat illegal working by asylum-seekers.

The British government department has struck a new agreement with Deliveroo, Just Eat, and Uber Eats, under which officials share details about hotels in high-risk areas to enable the firms to spot illegal working and suspend accounts.

The move is designed to combat the practice of delivery drivers sharing their accounts with asylum-seekers so that they can work illegally.

The efforts to crack down on illegal working came after the Telegraph revealed in May how asylum-seekers housed in taxpayer-funded hotels were working as delivery riders for Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat within days of arriving in the United Kingdom on small boats.

Asylum-seekers are banned from working during the first 12 months after lodging their claim, unless a decision is made sooner.