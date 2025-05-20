The new rumour emerged just days after Freese revealed news of his firing on social media.

Freese shared in a statement: “The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they’ve decided ‘to go in a different direction with their drummer.’ No reason was given. : Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band.”

He added: “In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I’ve never been let go from a band, so while I’m not angry - just a bit shocked and disappointed. But as most of you know, I’ve always worked freelance and bounced between bands, so I’m fine.”

He later went on to share a list of comical reasons as to why he may have been fired from the band, which ranged from “Once whistled [the Foo Fighters’ hit] My Hero for a week solid on tour,” “Never even once tried growing a beard,” and that he could only name one song by Grohl’s hometown heroes, Fugazi.

Freese has been a drummer in the punk rock band the Vandals since 1989 and is also a member of the new wave band Devo, which he joined in 1996.

The rocker is no stranger to iconic bands as he has also worked with Guns N’ Roses, Nine Inch Nails and A Perfect Circle.

He took over on the drums for The Foo Fighters one year after Hawkins died unexpectedly while on tour in Colombia at age 50.

Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room at the Four Seasons Casa Medina in Bogota, with authorities discovering “at least 10 different substances” in the room, according to a report that cited Fiscalia Colombia, the national lawyer general’s office.