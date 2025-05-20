A rumour has emerged about who the Foo Fighters intend to hire to replace their axed drummer.
Two years after joining the Foo Fighters as their drummer following the death of Taylor Hawkins, Josh Freese, 52, announced at the weekend that he was let go from the rock band without warning.
Just days after the news hit the headlines, rumours of who will replace Freese have emerged, and the name being touted will no doubt be popular among the band’s diehard fans.
Stan Bicknell, a New Zealand-based drummer, shared on Instagram Stories on Tuesday: “I’ve just been informed, they’ve gone with Shane … but you didn’t hear it from here.”
Shane Hawkins is the son of late Foo Fighters star, Taylor Hawkins, and has already performed with the band a handful of times, most notably in 2022 during the tribute concert held for his dad.