The company blamed the collision on “insufficient spacing” and said an investigation was ongoing.
In a statement to CNN, it said that one vehicle “sustained fuselage damage and caught fire upon landing”.
“All personnel at the scene are safe, and local authorities have completed on-site emergency measures in an orderly manner,” it added.
However, CNN, citing an employee, reported that one person had sustained minor injuries.
The eVTOL vehicles are expected to be sold for roughly £220,000 ($505,311) each. Xpeng AeroHT reported in January it had already received 3000 orders for them.
The incident underscores concerns over the safety of flying cars and the significant challenges ahead before they can be brought to the market.
Flying cars are a central component of China’s plans to dominate what Beijing calls the “low-altitude economy”, a fast-growing sector in the airspace below 3000m, involving drone deliveries, air taxis, and other unmanned aerial services.
The sector is expected to be worth £150b this year, according to China’s civil aviation regulator, and could rise to a market size of £351b by 2035.
However, it faces major hurdles, including insufficient infrastructure, such as take-off and landing sites, regulatory challenges, technological reliability and public acceptance.
Sign up to Herald Premium Editor’s Picks, delivered straight to your inbox every Friday. Editor-in-Chief Murray Kirkness picks the week’s best features, interviews and investigations. Sign up for Herald Premium here.