Two flying cars have collided during an airshow rehearsal in Changchun, China, causing a fire. Photo / Getty Images

Two flying cars have collided during an airshow rehearsal in Changchun, China, causing a fire. Photo / Getty Images

Two flying cars have collided during an airshow rehearsal in China designed as a showcase for the technology.

After the mid-air crash, one of the vehicles fell to the ground and caught fire on impact, with reports that a pilot was injured.

Footage circulating on Chinese state-run media showed the two futuristic vehicles performing air stunts in close formation. The video then cuts to a fire engulfing the wreckage of one of the vehicles as ambulances race to the scene.

The accident occurred on Tuesday in Changchun, in the northeastern province of Jilin, as the city geared up for a five-day airshow to begin tomorrow.

The flying cars, also known as electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles, were developed by Xpeng AeroHT, one of the largest flying car companies in Asia and a subsidiary of Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant Xpeng.