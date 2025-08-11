Qantas is offering one million discounted seats across its domestic network. Photo / 123RF

Qantas is offering one million discounted seats across its domestic network. Photo / 123RF

Qantas has announced a major domestic airfare sale, offering more than one million discounted seats across its extensive domestic network for one week only.

One-way fares start from as low as $105, covering more than 60 destinations nationwide, including new routes like Newcastle and Hobart to Perth.

Notably, some discounted fares are available for travel during busy peak periods, including the January 2026 summer school holidays and Easter, making it an ideal time to plan an outback adventure, coastal holiday or city escape.

One standout fare offers one-way economy seats from Ballina (Byron Bay) to Sydney starting at $105, with travel dates available from October 2025 through to June 2026.

Qantas frequent flyers can also benefit from the sale, with Classic Plus reward seats available across the network. For example, customers can book from Launceston to Melbourne for 5200 points plus $57 or from Coolangatta (Gold Coast) to Sydney for 6100 points plus $58.