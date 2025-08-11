Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fly cheap across Australia: Qantas launches massive fare sale

news.com.au
2 mins to read

Qantas is offering one million discounted seats across its domestic network. Photo / 123RF

Qantas is offering one million discounted seats across its domestic network. Photo / 123RF

Qantas has announced a major domestic airfare sale, offering more than one million discounted seats across its extensive domestic network for one week only.

One-way fares start from as low as $105, covering more than 60 destinations nationwide, including new routes like Newcastle and Hobart to Perth.

Notably, some discounted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save