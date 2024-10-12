The frequent natural disasters – Milton was the third hurricane to hit Florida in the past two months after Debby and Helene – have also sent home insurance premiums skyrocketing.

In 2023, homeowners paid an average of $10,996 to insure their residences, 421% more than the national average, according to data from Insurify, an insurance comparison firm.

None of that seems to matter, though, when compared with the appeal of living in a sunny climate near the ocean.

Debris is seen in front of the Thunderbird Beach Resort in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton in Treasure Island, Florida. Photo / AFP

‘Something special’

“Being near the water is just something special. Nothing can replace that,” said Victoria Thoma, a resident of Sarasota who went to inspect the damage on nearby Siesta Key, where Milton made landfall.

The 49-year-old Russian woman settled along Florida’s west coast a decade ago after living in the northeastern state of Connecticut. She said she is happy where she has made her home with her husband and their eight children.

“This place is magic,” she said.

Nearby, residents who evacuated before the storm were slowly returning to see how their homes fared.

The small town of roughly 5000 people was hit hard by the dual hurricanes.

Streets were flooded, trees knocked over and piles of items destroyed during Helene were strewn about, given there was little time to clean up between storms.

At the beach, Matt Fueyo explained he had no intention of leaving the Florida coast, just like his neighbours.

“I’ve travelled the world, been to so many other countries, and seen some beautiful places. But this is unique,” said the boat rental company owner.

“Siesta Key is very powerful. There’s a good energy here, there’s good people here. This is a very special place.”

Across the bay in Sarasota, Chicago resident Andy Johnson looked out at a yacht that was left stranded in the harbour because of Milton.

He had come to visit family a few days ago when he learned of the hurricane barrelling towards the state.

“It was very terrifying for a guy who’s never been through anything like this,” he recalled.

“But people here are strong. And even with all this, as my stepbrother says: ‘It’s better than shovelling snow from up north’. So they just rebuild every time.”