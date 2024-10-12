“You persevere when you live in Florida,” the 42-year-old said as she moved tree branches and other debris out of the restaurant she runs on Siesta Key, an idyllic island located between Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico on the state’s west coast.
“When you live in paradise, that’s what you pay for,” she added. “We have some of the best beaches in the world, they’re just absolutely stunning. We are blessed.”
Even though the southeastern American state is highly vulnerable to catastrophes caused by climate change, including rising sea levels and stronger hurricanes, nothing seems to dampen its appeal.
The state is the third most populous in the country, and it attracted the second highest number of new residents in 2023, behind only Texas, according to United States census data.
“Being near the water is just something special. Nothing can replace that,” said Victoria Thoma, a resident of Sarasota who went to inspect the damage on nearby Siesta Key, where Milton made landfall.
The 49-year-old Russian woman settled along Florida’s west coast a decade ago after living in the northeastern state of Connecticut. She said she is happy where she has made her home with her husband and their eight children.
“This place is magic,” she said.
Nearby, residents who evacuated before the storm were slowly returning to see how their homes fared.
The small town of roughly 5000 people was hit hard by the dual hurricanes.
Streets were flooded, trees knocked over and piles of items destroyed during Helene were strewn about, given there was little time to clean up between storms.
At the beach, Matt Fueyo explained he had no intention of leaving the Florida coast, just like his neighbours.
“I’ve travelled the world, been to so many other countries, and seen some beautiful places. But this is unique,” said the boat rental company owner.
“Siesta Key is very powerful. There’s a good energy here, there’s good people here. This is a very special place.”
Across the bay in Sarasota, Chicago resident Andy Johnson looked out at a yacht that was left stranded in the harbour because of Milton.