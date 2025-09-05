Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Florida matriarch convicted in murder-for-hire plot against law professor

By Patricia Mazzei
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Donna Adelson has been convicted of orchestrating the 2014 murder of her son-in-law, Dan Markel. Photo / Court video, YouTube

Donna Adelson has been convicted of orchestrating the 2014 murder of her son-in-law, Dan Markel. Photo / Court video, YouTube

For more than a decade, the killing of a well-known Florida law professor, Dan Markel, has consumed a team of state prosecutors in Tallahassee, who secured four convictions as they peeled back a complicated murder-for-hire plot involving the family of the professor’s ex-wife.

Today, a jury found a fifth person

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save