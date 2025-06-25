Advertisement
Flooding in China displaces 80,000, bridge collapse prompts rescue

By Jing Xuan Teng
Severe flooding in China's southwestern province of Guizhou has forced more than 80,000 people to flee their homes. Photo / AFP

Flooding in China’s southwest has driven more than 80,000 people from their homes, state media said today, as a collapsed bridge forced the dramatic rescue of a truck driver left dangling over the edge.

China is enduring a summer of extreme weather, with heatwaves scorching wide swathes of the country

