Heavy rain is expected in Sydney, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Wet and freezing weather is set to smash the east and west coasts of Australia, bringing prolonged rain and flood warnings across three states.

NSW and Queensland residents are set for a punishing Wednesday and Thursday, with rainfall totals forecast to nudge triple digits across the two days.

“Large patches on the NSW east coast will continue to receive that prolonged rainfall, particularly around the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast area, as well as Sydney and the Illawarra,” Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Angus Hines said.

“This rain will also impact South East Queensland, particularly south of Brisbane in the Darling Downs region.

“The risk with the rainfall this week is not how fast it will come or how heavy it is, it’s really the prolonged nature of the rain over the course of a couple of days.