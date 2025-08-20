Heavy rain is expected in Sydney, Australia. Photo / Getty Images
Wet and freezing weather is set to smash the east and west coasts of Australia, bringing prolonged rain and flood warnings across three states.
NSW and Queensland residents are set for a punishing Wednesday and Thursday, with rainfall totals forecast to nudge triple digits across the two days.
“Large patcheson the NSW east coast will continue to receive that prolonged rainfall, particularly around the Northern Rivers and Mid North Coast area, as well as Sydney and the Illawarra,” Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Angus Hines said.
“This rain will also impact South East Queensland, particularly south of Brisbane in the Darling Downs region.
“The risk with the rainfall this week is not how fast it will come or how heavy it is, it’s really the prolonged nature of the rain over the course of a couple of days.
“Across NSW and Queensland, it’s likely to rain for several hours, even if it’s only 5mm to 10mm an hour. At the end of the day that’s a lot in the rain gauge.”
The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts rainfall to increase across the east coast from Wednesday, with 24-hour rainfall totals of 40mm to 90mm likely across the two states.
This extended rainfall will hit already saturated catchments of NSW, with flood-worn residents of northern NSW being warned that the Peel and Namoi rivers could rise to dangerous levels in the coming days.