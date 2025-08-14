Advertisement
Flood kills 46 in Indian Kashmir mountain village

AFP
2 mins to read

A disaster management official said 150 injured people were also rescued from the disaster site. Photo / Imran Shah, AFP, AFPTV

Powerful torrents driven by intense rain smashed into a Himalayan mountain village in Indian-administered Kashmir and killed at least 46 people, a top disaster management official told AFP.

It is the second major deadly flooding disaster in India this month.

“The news is grim,” Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said

