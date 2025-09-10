Flash floods in Bali and Flores killed at least 13 people, with six missing. Photo / Getty Images

Flash floods swept two Indonesian islands, including tourist hotspot Bali, killing at least 13 people, with six others missing, the country’s disaster agency has said.

Torrential rain since late Tuesday triggered flooding across five Bali districts as well as the provincial capital city Denpasar, forcing the evacuation of nearly 200 people, National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

He said nine people had been found dead in Bali by Wednesday evening, up from an earlier toll of two. Two people were missing, Abdul said.

About 85 people were evacuated to temporary shelters in Jembrana district in Bali’s southwest, he said, and another 108 people were taking shelter in other locations, including a primary school.

Flash flooding on Flores Island in the East Nusa Tenggara province on Monday cut road access and phone services in 18 villages, Abdul said.