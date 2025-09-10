Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Flash floods in Bali and Flores leave 13 dead, 10 missing, hundreds displaced

AFP
2 mins to read

Flash floods in Bali and Flores killed at least 13 people, with six missing. Photo / Getty Images

Flash floods in Bali and Flores killed at least 13 people, with six missing. Photo / Getty Images

Flash floods swept two Indonesian islands, including tourist hotspot Bali, killing at least 13 people, with six others missing, the country’s disaster agency has said.

Torrential rain since late Tuesday triggered flooding across five Bali districts as well as the provincial capital city Denpasar, forcing the evacuation of nearly 200

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save