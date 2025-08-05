A flash flood in India’s Himalayan region killed at least four people, with around 100 missing. Photo / AFP

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A flash flood in India’s Himalayan region killed at least four people, with around 100 missing. Photo / AFP

A flash flood driving a torrent of mud smashed into a town in India’s Himalayan region on Tuesday, killing at least four people with around 100 others missing.

The roaring waters tore down a narrow mountain valley, demolishing buildings as the flood barrelled into the town of Dharali in Uttarakhand state.

“It is a serious situation,” Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth told the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency.

“We have received information about four deaths and around 100 people missing. We pray for their safety.”

Videos broadcast on Indian media showed a terrifying surge of muddy water sweeping away multi-storey apartment blocks in the tourist region.