Two rottweiler-type dogs have been seized from the family’s home. Photo / Getty Images

Two rottweiler-type dogs have been seized from the family’s home. Photo / Getty Images

Two rottweiler-type dogs have been seized after a 5-week-old baby died over the weekend.

Paramedics were called to a home in Moruya, a town located on the far south coast of New South Wales, at 10.45pm on Saturday after reports of a dog attack.

Unable to wait for the ambulance, the child was rushed to Moruya Hospital in a private vehicle.

The infant was treated for serious head injuries about 10.40pm on Saturday.

However she died just after midnight.

Two rottweiler-type dogs have been seized from the family’s home by Eurobodalla Shire Council rangers.

Inquiries into the incident are continuing.

More than 3350 dog attacks were reported to NSW council’s last year, with at least 115 involving Rottweilers.

In November last year, a two-year-old boy was mauled to death by two dogs - including one Rottweiler - at a Cowra motel in the NSW Central West.

Four years earlier, a 1-year-old baby was killed when a Rottweiler attacked her while being pushed in a pram in Inverell in the state’s northwest.