Five takeaways as Democrats sweep elections in New Jersey, Virginia, and voters rebuke Trump

Hannah Knowles
Washington Post·
9 mins to read

New Virginia Democratic governor, former congresswoman Abigail Spanberger. Photo / Win McNamee, AFP

Democrats swept key elections across the United States yesterday, delivering a rebuke of President Donald Trump’s second term so far and boosting the party’s hopes ahead of the Midterms.

In Virginia - traditionally a bellwether in the year after a presidential election - Democrats won every statewide contest, and Abigail Spanberger led the governor’s race by double digits with more than 90% of the vote tallied. In New Jersey, Democratic gubernatorial pick Mikie Sherrill easily beat back a strong Republican candidate she attacked for embracing Trump.

