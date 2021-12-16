Five lives lost in bouncy castle tragedy at Tasmanian primary school

Five children have died and several others are injured after a horrific bouncy castle accident at a school in Tasmania. Video / Sky News

Five children have died and several others are injured after a horrific bouncy castle accident at a school in Tasmania. Video / Sky News

Two of the young victims of yesterday's Tasmanian school tragedy have been named in fundraising pages set up to help their families.

Grade six students Addison Stewart and her classmate named as Zane were among five pupils killed when a jumping castle was thrown into the air by a gust of wind at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport about 10am.

The five victims were grade five and six students celebrating the end of the school year when the freak accident occurred.

Three other students are in hospital in a critical condition after they were knocked from the inflatable when it was 10 metres in the air. Another student is in hospital in a serious condition.

Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport. Photo / News Ltd

"We would like to help raise some funds to assist (Zane's mum) and her family in this hard time after the tragic loss of her gorgeous boy Zane who was one of those tragically lost in today's incident at Hillcrest primary in Devonport, Tasmania," the page reads.

"Georgie is an amazing mum to her three boys, always putting their needs first. Zane was such a beautiful, caring, gentle soul who had challenges growing up with his autism and adhd (sic) but that never set him back he kept achieving and Georgie is the most amazing mum, she never gave up and was by his side every step of the way encouraging, loving and fighting for him.

"This has shook so many people and the community and we want to do anything to help make things a little easier for her at this hard time."

Tributes flowed for Zane on social media, too.

A separate fundraiser was set up for Addison. Her aunty Meghan Aherne wrote: "My niece was tragically taken in the accident at Hillcrest Primary. I'm hoping to raise some money for my brother and sister in-law to help pay for funeral costs and to pay off some bills for them while they try and navigate life without their precious daughter.

Addison's family shared a fundraiser for her after she was killed in Thursday's tragedy.

"They have another daughter and son to take care of and I'm hoping to alleviate some of the stress of bills.

"Everyone is devastated, she was always such a sweet kind, old soul."

A separate GoFundMe fundraiser has surpassed more than $200,000 as Australians rally around the Devonport community.

Bob Smith, who lives nearby, told the ABC that he saw the jumping castle "go up".

"We knew there was something really wrong," he said. "My wife heard a bang. It was pretty traumatic."

"[We're] a bit shaken. You don't expect anything like that," he said. "The poor parents, I don't know what they're going to do."

Flowers were laid with a note at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport. Photo / News Ltd

Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine said the children were supposed to be having a happy last day of the school year when tragedy struck.

"On a day when these children were meant to be celebrating their last day of primary school, instead we're all mourning their loss," he said.

"Our hearts are breaking for the families and the loves ones, school mates, teachers of these young people who were taken too soon.

"Our thoughts are also with those emergency service personnel who attend to try and save these people's lives."

Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein said the tragedy was "devastating and heartbreaking".

"It's difficult for me to find the right words," he said. "On a day when schoolchildren were celebrating at the end of school term so close to Christmas, it is simply inconceivable that this shocking incident has occurred.

"I know that this is a strong and caring community that will stand together and support one another," he said.

"I know that I speak for all Tasmanians when I say that we will stand with this community."

Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein during the press conference for the Hillcrest Primary school tragedy in which five students were killed. Photo / News Ltd

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the accident was "unthinkably heartbreaking".

"Young children on a fun day out … and it turns to such horrific tragedy. At this time of the year, it just breaks your heart," he said.

Devonport Mayor Annette Rockliff told Channel 10 she had been at the school and met with the grade six students last week.

"To be honest, we're all still in shock, struggling to come to terms with the accident. We're trying to take care of each other but struggling to get our head around it," she told The Project.

"I met all those children last week, I was in their classroom for an hour or so, so it's pretty tough to think about that.

"I understand there were at least 70 ambulance workers on site. They're all members of our community. Many of them have children."