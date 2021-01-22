Five children found dead in house fire were shot dead by their mother

The remains of the two storey house that was set on fire in Greenbrier County. Photo / Greenbrier County Sheriff Department

Five children found dead after a West Virginia house fire late last year were shot to death by their mother, who then took her own life, authorities said Thursday.

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan revealed details of the shootings and fire last December 8 at a news conference.

He said Oreanna Antoinette Myers, 25, shot her three children and two stepchildren at their home near Williamsburg.

The children ranged in age from 1 to 7.

The children's bodies were found inside the home while Myers was found outside, Sloan said.

Myers' husband stayed with relatives instead of at home during the work week due to transportation issues, Sloan said.

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan. Photo / WDBJ News

Text messages between Myers and her husband showed that his absence during the week had been "a tremendous source of contention" between them.

Sloan said he was unaware of whether the woman was under treatment for any diagnosed mental illness at the time of the deaths. But in a note she left, she complained about the lack of treatment for mental illness, according to the sheriff.

Myers texted her husband the day of the shootings saying she left something for him in their vehicle. A letter addressed to him was found inside with a bloody fingerprint next to her initials, Sloan said.

The sheriff said the woman also placed three notes inside a plastic bag and taped them to a side-view mirror on the family vehicle, including phone numbers to reach relatives, a confession and a will.

One of the notes read: "If someone would please call my mother. Tell her I'm sorry, this is no one's fault but my own. My demons won over me and there's no going back. So sorry I wasn't strong enough."

Where to get help:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389