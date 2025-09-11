Advertisement
Opinion
Firing reflects badly on Starmer’s judgment - he should have known how toxic the scandal was

Opinion by
Rosa Prince
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

Britain's ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, speaks during a welcome reception for British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, at the ambassador's residence on February 26. Photo / Getty Images

If it wasn’t so serious, the inevitability of Peter Mandelson’s departure as Britain’s ambassador to Washington over his association with the paedophile Jeffrey Epstein would be amusing.

It isn’t just that the Labour peer and perennial political wheeler-dealer long displayed a weakness for fraternising with rich men no matter how

