Firefighters race to save a treasured 40-hectare giant sequoia grove in California

By Soumya Karlamangla
New York Times·
4 mins to read

California's wildfires have killed as many as 14,000 mature giant sequoias over the past five years. Photo / 123rf

California fire crews are scrambling to save a grove of giant sequoias that is being threatened by a forest fire in the Sierra Nevada.

They are going so far as to surround the trees with sprinklers and dispatch specialised firefighters to climb trees and extinguish embers.

Giant sequoias have been

