Updated

Fired dock worker reinstated after lewd remark about Subway sandwich

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The Fair Work Commission reinstated Robert Smith's job despite the disturbing comment. Photo / Richard Robinson

A Melbourne dock worker has his job back after telling a colleague he had put his penis in his Subway sandwich.

Robert Smith was fired from his role at Qube Ports on January 15, after he made the claim.

The 62-year-old also called the colleague a “useless piece of s***”

