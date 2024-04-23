A flame-wielding robodog can be yours for just under $16k. Photo / Screenshot

A flame-throwing robotic dog has been invented by a company in the United States that is capable of delivering “on-demand fire anywhere”.

Called the Thermonator, the remote-controlled device is for sale online priced at US$9420 ($15,930).

Designed by Ohio-based firm Throwflame, the robot is not advertised as a weapon, with the manufacturer suggesting possible uses include wildlife control, snow and ice removal and general entertainment.

NEW: Thermonator—world’s first flame throwing robot dog is now available for purchase for the general public & government agencies for less than $10K pic.twitter.com/c3UiCHjbsj — Te𝕏asLindsay™ (@TexasLindsay_) April 23, 2024

It has the power to shoot 9m jets of fire and also uses its laser sight, flashlight and light-sensitive mapping capabilities to operate at night.

Footage of the canine posted on the company’s website shows it scurrying and leaping across a variety of terrain, from woodland to snow, while shooting out streams of fire.

Weighing in at 16.8kg and under 30cm in diameter, the robot can be controlled remotely via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and has a battery life of up to one hour.

Similar to drones used on the battlefield in Ukraine, the first-person-view robot provides a video feed that enables users to control it from their phones.