A flame-throwing robotic dog has been invented by a company in the United States that is capable of delivering “on-demand fire anywhere”.
Called the Thermonator, the remote-controlled device is for sale online priced at US$9420 ($15,930).
Designed by Ohio-based firm Throwflame, the robot is not advertised as a weapon, with the manufacturer suggesting possible uses include wildlife control, snow and ice removal and general entertainment.
It has the power to shoot 9m jets of fire and also uses its laser sight, flashlight and light-sensitive mapping capabilities to operate at night.
Footage of the canine posted on the company’s website shows it scurrying and leaping across a variety of terrain, from woodland to snow, while shooting out streams of fire.
Weighing in at 16.8kg and under 30cm in diameter, the robot can be controlled remotely via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth and has a battery life of up to one hour.
Similar to drones used on the battlefield in Ukraine, the first-person-view robot provides a video feed that enables users to control it from their phones.