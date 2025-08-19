“At the same time, we wish strength to his family, loved ones and colleagues. This deeply touches all of us, we send greetings and strength to everyone.”

The Finnish Parliament was on summer recess, with MPs due to return to work on September 2, when the death occurred.

Peltonen, a member of the centre-Left Social Democratic Party, was in his first term as an MP after winning his seat in 2023.

Before winning his seat, he had served as the chairman of the Järvenpää city council from 2017 to 2021. During that time, he was the youngest chairman of a council in Finland.

Iltalehti reported that Peltonen was a 2020 graduate from the University of Helsinki with a master’s degree in political science.

Sofia Nevalainen, the MP’s wife, paid tribute to him in a statement on Instagram.

“You were my everything. I love you forever. On behalf of Eemel’s family, I now ask for time and peace to grieve. We will not comment further on this matter to the media,” she said.

Peltonen is understood to have gone on sick leave in June owing to what he described at the time as a kidney illness.

In a post earlier this year on social media outlining his reasons for sick leave, the MP said he was receiving medical treatment for kidney issues and that his recovery had been complicated by an infection.

“To control the bacteria, I was started on an intravenous antibiotic course... which will take time. At the same time, treatment for my kidney problems will continue,” he said in June.

‘Shocking, heartbreaking news’

Päivi Räsänen, a Finnish MP, said it was “shocking, heartbreaking news about the loss of a colleague”.

“I assume that the sad news will be conveyed to the family before the person is publicly announced. I deeply share the great sorrow of the family and remember them with prayers.”

She told the Ilta Sanomat newspaper: “I believe that this will mark the beginning of autumn in parliament. Despite the political tensions, it is a close-knit working community.”

Räsänen said a memorial service would be held at the beginning of the session, adding: “There will be tears.”

The head of security for the Finnish Parliament gave a brief statement after Peltonen’s body was found but did not give any detail about the cause of death.

“A death took place in the morning. Emergency medical services, rescue units, and police authorities were alerted to the scene via the emergency centre,” said Aaro Toivonen.

The national flag of Finland has been lowered to half-mast in response to the news of his death.