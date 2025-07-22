A victim being treated at a Dhaka hospital after a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into a school in the capital, killing at least 27 people. Photo / Getty Images

Fighter jet crashes into school in Dhaka, Bangladesh, killing at least 27, mostly children

A victim being treated at a Dhaka hospital after a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into a school in the capital, killing at least 27 people. Photo / Getty Images

At least 27 people, mostly children, were killed after a Bangladeshi fighter jet crashed into a school in the capital Dhaka, a Government official said Tuesday, updating an earlier toll of at least 20 dead.

Most of the victims were schoolchildren who had just been let out of class when the Chinese-made F-7 BJI aircraft slammed into the Milestone School and College on Monday.

The crash, which is the country’s deadliest aviation accident in decades, also left more than 170 people injured.

“So far, 27 people have died. Among them, 25 are children and one is a pilot,” said Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the chief adviser for the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“Seventy-eight people are being treated in different hospitals.”