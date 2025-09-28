Relatives and friends attend a demonstration called by rights groups under the banner: "There are no good or bad victims, only femicides". Photo / Luis Robayo, AFP

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Buenos Aires on Saturday to demand justice for three young women whose torture and murders were livestreamed on social media, in a case that has shocked Argentina.

The victims’ relatives held a banner with their names – “Lara, Brenda, Morena” – and placards with their images, joined by several leftist groups as they marched to Parliament.

“It was a narco-feminicide!” “Our lives are not disposable!” read signs and banners at the protest march.

The bodies of Morena Verdi and Brenda Del Castillo, cousins aged 20, and 15-year-old Lara Gutierrez were found buried on Wednesday (local time) in the yard of a house in a southern suburb of Buenos Aires, five days after they went missing.

The crime, which investigators tied to drug gangs, was perpetrated live on Instagram and watched by 45 members of a private account, officials said.