According to local media, a cable came loose and caused the funicular to go off the rails and crash into a building.
“The city of Lisbon is in mourning,” mayor Carlos Moedas told media, calling it an “unprecedented tragedy”.
There are reports of people trapped underneath the crashed funicular.
The Gloria funicular is one of the most emblematic symbols of Lisbon. It was built in 1885 and goes up one of Lisbon’s many steep hills, travelling 275m to connect Restauradores to Bairro Alto.
Gloria Funicular is the most used funicular in the city and transports more than three million people annually. It was classified as a National Monument on February 2002.
This is a developing story. More to come.
