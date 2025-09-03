The Gloria funicular derailed during rush hour in downtown Lisbon, Portugal. Photo / Getty Images

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

The Gloria funicular derailed during rush hour in downtown Lisbon, Portugal. Photo / Getty Images

At least fifteen people have reportedly died and more than 20 are injured after the Gloria funicular derailed and crashed during rush hour in Lisbon, Portugal.

The incident happened around 6.05pm local time on Wednesday evening (5.05am Thursday NZT), near Avenida da Liberdade, one of the main arteries in the heart of the capital city.

Emergency services are still on the scene as several remain trapped inside.

About 43 people were reportedly on board the funicular when it went off the rails and crashed in the centre of Lisbon.

Footage on social media shows people fleeing the area on foot and the funicular toppled and crashed.