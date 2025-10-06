Advertisement
Feminist icon Gisele Pelicot back in court as man appeals rape conviction

David Courbet and Philippe Siuberski
Gisele Pelicot looks on, inside the courtroom, before the appeal trial in the Mazan rape case at the Nimes courthouse, in Nimes, southern France. Photo / Gabriel Bouys, AFP

Frenchwoman Gisele Pelicot, whose ex-husband recruited dozens of strangers online to sexually assault and rape her while drugged, has arrived in court for an appeal trial triggered by the bid of one man who said he “never intended” to rape her.

Fifty-one men, including her former husband Dominique Pelicot, were

