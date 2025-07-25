Advertisement
Female drivers will also be able to request female passengers in a pilot programme being rolled out in three US cities

By Frances Vinall
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

Uber's new US feature lets women riders and drivers opt to connect only with each other. Photo / 123RF

Uber will soon introduce a new ride-hailing feature in the United States that allows women to request female drivers, and gives women drivers the option to only accept trip requests from women.

The feature, called Women Preferences could help address long-standing safety concerns, as ride-sharing services have grappled with issues

