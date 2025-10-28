Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Fears of ethnic cleansing after Sudan’s El-Fasher falls to paramilitaries

AFP
5 mins to read

The governor of Darfur, allied with the Sudanese army, called for the "protection of civilians" in the famine-stricken city of El-Fasher, after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces claimed to have taken control. Photo / AFP

The governor of Darfur, allied with the Sudanese army, called for the "protection of civilians" in the famine-stricken city of El-Fasher, after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces claimed to have taken control. Photo / AFP

The paramilitary capture of El-Fasher, Sudan’s oldest capital and Darfur’s historic heart, has sparked fears of mass killings reminiscent of the region’s darkest days.

After an 18-month siege marked by starvation and bombardment, the city is now under the control of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) – descendants of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save