Yemenis have held anti-Israel and anti-US rallies. Photo / Mohammed Huwais, AFP

Israel pounded Yemen’s Houthi-held port of Hodeida with airstrikes on Monday for the second time in a month, stoking fears of escalation as it warned Yemen could face the same fate as Iran.

Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen have come under repeated Israeli strikes since the Iran-backed rebels began launching missile and drone attacks on Israel, declaring they act in solidarity with Palestinians over the Gaza war.

In its latest raids, Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israel struck “targets of the Houthi terror regime at the port of Hodeida” and aimed to prevent any attempt to restore infrastructure previously hit.

The renewed strikes on Yemen are part of a year-long Israeli bombing campaign against the Houthis, but the latest threats have raised fears of a wider conflict in the poverty-stricken Arabian Peninsula country.

“Yemen’s fate will be the same as Tehran’s,” Katz said.