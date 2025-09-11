Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

FBI chiefs head to Utah as questions raised over security and guns on campuses

Washington Post staff
Washington Post·
5 mins to read

People run after a lethal shot was fired during at Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Photo / Trent Nelson, The Salt Lake Tribune via Getty Images

People run after a lethal shot was fired during at Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University. Photo / Trent Nelson, The Salt Lake Tribune via Getty Images

FBI Director Kash Patel and Deputy Director Dan Bongino headed to Utah as a manhunt continues for the shooter who killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk, according to two people familiar with the situation.

The FBI has released images of a person of interest in the shooting at Utah Valley University

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save