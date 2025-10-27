Advertisement
FBI arrests Minnesota man accused of TikTok bounty threat to US Attorney-General Pam Bondi

Daniel Bates
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read

Pam Bondi, the US Attorney-General, is not the only member of the Trump Administration who has faced threats on their life. Photo / Getty Images

An anarchist has been arrested for allegedly putting a US$45,000 ($77,971) bounty on Pam Bondi.

Tyler Maxon Avalos, 29, is accused of offering the reward for the United States Attorney-General “dead or alive (preferably dead)” on TikTok, court documents state.

The FBI claims that Avalos, who uses the TikTok name

