According to court documents, the FBI was alerted to the post by a TikTok user in Detroit on October 9.
It featured a photo of Bondi with a scope on her forehead and the words: “Wanted: Pam Bondi. Reward: 45,000. Dead or alive (preferably dead)”.
Underneath the image, a user had written: “*cough cough* when they don’t serve us then what?” according to court filings.
Avalos has a long criminal history including a 2022 conviction of stalking. His other convictions include two domestic assaults in 2016.
Avalos was charged with interstate transmission of a threat to injure another person.
Court records do not show him having entered a plea yet.
He was released on his own recognisance after making his first appearance at a court in Minnesota.
Bondi is not the only member of the Trump Administration who has faced threats and US President Donald Trump dodged two assassination attempts during the 2024 campaign.
Last month a jury found Ryan Routh, 59, guilty of trying to kill the President at his West Palm Beach golf course in September 2024.
Routh faces life in prison when he is sentenced on December 18.
Thomas Crooks, 20, was shot dead by law enforcement during his attempted assassination of Trump last July at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
