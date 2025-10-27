Pam Bondi, the US Attorney-General, is not the only member of the Trump Administration who has faced threats on their life. Photo / Getty Images

FBI arrests Minnesota man accused of TikTok bounty threat to US Attorney-General Pam Bondi

An anarchist has been arrested for allegedly putting a US$45,000 ($77,971) bounty on Pam Bondi.

Tyler Maxon Avalos, 29, is accused of offering the reward for the United States Attorney-General “dead or alive (preferably dead)” on TikTok, court documents state.

The FBI claims that Avalos, who uses the TikTok name “Wacko”, included a link to where people could find an “anarchist FAQ book” on the social media site.

Avalos’ username had an anarchist symbol in place of the “A”, the FBI claims.

He was arrested at his home in St Paul, Minnesota, after checks by the FBI linked him to the online post.