The incident was investigated internally after concerns were raised about security operations at the aqua park.
But after speaking with the brazen employee to understand the break-in, Rudenko was mainly whimsical about the whole affair.
“His motive was a simple human desire to create an unforgettable moment for his child - to give him an experience he will happily remember for many years”, she said.
“Sometimes life throws us these lessons not so that we vent our anger and impose punitive measures, but to remind us of something.”
Rudenko let the staff member keep his job despite his insubordination, delivering a sincere message about the importance of childlike fun.
“Don’t we all have that pleasant feeling of genuine childhood joy,” she said, “a memory that may even seem a little absurd but still warms us?”.
Rudenko did reiterate the water park’s hours had not changed - “after all, even children’s memories still have a schedule”.