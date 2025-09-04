NZ Herald Morning News Update | Chief Justice's warning about New Zealand's legal system and National and Act argue over Auckland density plan.

A Russian father gave his son an unusual birthday present when he broke into his workplace for a memorable late-night adventure.

Recent surveillance footage caught the pair enjoying Brosko Volna aquatic playground after hours, according to the Daily Mail.

The 11-year-old reportedly had a blast and can be seen gleefully using the park’s pools and waterslides with his father in the clip.

Kseniya Rudenko, the boss of the Khabarovsk water park, shared the mischievous video with local news.

She said that while her team was initially shocked by the footage, that reaction quickly turned to laughter.