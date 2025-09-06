Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Father and son found in Brazil wilderness after six-day ordeal

A Californian father is facing possible criminal charges after he absconded with his son into a Brazilian forest for a camping trip inspired by a survivalist reality programme.

The Independent reported Mark Alexander Cummings Roger and his 13-year-old son disappeared for six days, resulting in a frenzied search for the pair.

Both were reported as missing persons on August 28 after the boy did not report to school for several days, according to the New York Post.

Two cats were found unfed in the father and son’s deserted apartment.