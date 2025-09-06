The pair, who have been living in Brazil for the last six years, were eventually located living in an isolated area of the wilderness near Morro do Careca.
Police delegate Luana Backes told Midiamax: “The boy was very hungry and thirsty, so much so that immediately after being rescued by firefighters, he ate a large piece of cake and bread.”
The real estate agent had allegedly constructed a leaf tent for shelter.
Cummings Roger reportedly told authorities he was inspired by the reality programme Naked and Afraid.
On the Discovery Channel show, participants attempt to survive the elements for 21 days with limited resources.
The 51-year-old had reportedly been delving into conspiracy theories shortly before his disappearance and had hoped the camping trip would be a technology detox for his son.
He could face as many as three years in prison as the Santa Catarina Civil Police continue to investigate the incident.