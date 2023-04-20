Fatal Hawaii shooting shows dangers of popular cockfights

Honolulu police have yet to make any arrests in a fatal shooting that's highlighted the dangers involved with cockfighting. Photo / AP

Police in Hawaii have vowed to step up illegal gambling enforcement after one of the most serious shootings in state history called attention to the dangers that come with cockfighting, which has deep roots in the islands and remains popular despite being illegal.

The shooting early Saturday local time in a rural community more than 48 kilometres from downtown Honolulu killed a man and woman and wounded three others. The Honolulu medical examiner’s office on Wednesday identified the man as Gary Rabellizsa, 34, and the woman as Cathy Rabellizsa, 59.

Deena Thoemmes, the lead homicide investigator for the Honolulu Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division, holds a photo of Jacob Borge. Photo / AP

Two suspects, including a 16-year-old boy, turned themselves in, Honolulu police said.

Jacob Borge, 23, was charged Wednesday with first- and second-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and firearms charges, police said. Bail was set at US$2 million ($3.2m). Petitions were filed against the juvenile for the same charges, police said.