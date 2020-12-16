'Fat man won't sing': Brutal New York Daily News front page slams Donald Trump

A newspaper front page has mocked US President Donald Trump as a "fat man" who "won't sing", after the Electoral College formally voted to lock in Joe Biden's election win.

"America voted. The Supreme Court ruled. Now, Electoral College affirms Biden's win over conspiracy-mad prez," The New York Daily News blared on Tuesday. "It's over, even if fat man won't sing."

The New York Daily News is giving Donald Trump quite the send off #ElectoralCollege #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/hQfSS3aIIf — Nick Bryant (@NickBryantNY) December 15, 2020

Other US newspaper took a more moderate tone.

"Electors affirm Biden's victory; vote is smooth," The New York Times headline said, underneath the main story about the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine which declared "healing is coming".

On today's #frontpage:

–Hope, at last, arrives one needle at a time: Americans receive COVID-19 vaccinations for first time

–History in the middle of misery: The milestone moment comes as U.S. deaths exceed 300,000. pic.twitter.com/JrcQXx2qNV — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) December 15, 2020

USA Today also led with the vaccine as "hope, at last", but noted as its number-two story, "Biden passes 270-vote threshold, Trump allies still work to alter election outcome."

The Washington Post gave Biden top billing. "Electoral college makes Biden's win official," its main headline said.

Historic front page in multiple ways pic.twitter.com/uNm61ua8W8 — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) December 15, 2020

"In rebuttal to Trump's attempts to overturn results, Biden speaks on power of democracy," one story read.

"Vote proceeds without surprises or disruption, despite efforts of President and his supporters," the other said.

On Monday, the Electoral College formally voted in each state to confirm the former Vice President Biden's 306-232 victory over Trump.

All that remains is a joint sitting of Congress on January 6 where the votes will be formally tallied, followed by inauguration day on January 20.

Top Republicans including Senate leader Mitch McConnell have now publicly accepted the result and hosed down ongoing efforts to overturn the election, which the President continues to claim was fraudulent.