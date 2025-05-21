- Fast-moving floodwaters in eastern Australia have inundated homes, leaving residents stranded on roofs.
- More than four months’ rain fell in two days in parts of New South Wales.
- Authorities warn of more rain, with 16,000 people remaining isolated until at least Thursday.
Fast-moving floodwaters rose on Wednesday in eastern Australia, inundating homes and leaving residents stranded on their roofs overnight, as authorities warned more rain was expected in coming days.
Storms have already dumped more than four months of rain in just two days in parts of New South Wales, engulfing homes, businesses and roads in muddy waters, authorities said.
“We have a situation where the rain has been falling quite heavily and hard, and it has not been moving away. Part of that is because the ground is saturated and the rivers are swollen,” New South Wales Emergency Minister Jihad Dib told reporters.