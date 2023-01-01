Auckland welcomes in the new year with a light show. Video / Auckland Unlimited / Vector

New Year’s celebrations are sweeping across the globe, ushering in 2023 with countdowns and fireworks — and marking an end to a year that brought war in Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global worries over inflation.

The new year began in the tiny atoll nation of Kiribati in the central Pacific, then moved across Russia and New Zealand before heading deeper, time zone by time zone, through Asia and Europe.

Fireworks lit up the Sky Tower in Auckland to celebrate the New Year. Photo / Dean Purcell

At least for a day, thoughts focused on possibilities, even elusive ones like world peace, and mustering — finally — a resolve to keep the next array of resolutions.

In a sign of that hope, children met St. Nicholas in a crowded metro station in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Yet Russian attacks continued New Year’s Eve, and Ukrainian soldiers spent the day — and night — in the trenches.

Many Ukrainians returned to the capital, Kyiv, to spend New Year’s Eve with their loved ones. With millions without electricity, no big celebrations were planned, and a curfew was in effect as the clock struck at midnight.

Children meet "St Nicholas" at the University subway station in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

A woman holds a sparkler as she dances in Sophia Square before curfew on New Year's Eve in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo / AP

French President Emmanuel Macron rang in the new year with “a message of unity and trust” in a televised address Saturday and pledged continuing support for Ukraine. “During the coming year, we will be unfailingly at your side,” Macron said. “We will help you until victory and we will be together to build a just and lasting peace. Count on France and count on Europe.”

Turkey’s most populous city, Istanbul, brought in 2023 with street festivities and fireworks. At St. Antuan Catholic Church, dozens of Christians prayed for the new year and marked former Pope Benedict XVI’s passing. The Vatican announced Benedict died Saturday at age 95.

Thousands gathered to watch a sound and light show projected on the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France. Photo / AP

People pose for pictures with a 2023 installation at the Mount of Olives overlooking Jerusalem's Old City, Israel. Photo / AP

The Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees was lit up in Paris, France. Photo / AP

New York City prepared to join the glow of the new year with a dazzling Saturday night spectacle in iconic Times Square, anchoring celebrations across the United States. The night culminates with a countdown as a glowing geodesic sphere 3.6m in diameter and weighing almost six tons descends from its lofty perch atop One Times Square. Its surface is comprised of nearly 2700 Waterford crystals that will be illuminated, officials said, by a palette of more than 16 million colours.

At the stroke of midnight, a ton of confetti was expected to rain down on soggy revellers, glittering amid the jumbo screens, neon and pulsing lights.

The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, is illuminated with the UAE national flag colors during New Year celebrations in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Photo / AP

A woman takes a selfie in the main business district at New Year celebrations in Jakarta, Indonesia. Photo / AP

Fireworks explode over the ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill during New Year celebrations in Athens, Greece. Photo / AP

Last year, a scaled-back crowd of about 15,000 in-person mask-wearing spectators watched the ball descend while basking in the lights and hoopla of the US′ marquee New Year’s Eve event. Because of pandemic rules, it was far fewer than the tens of thousands of revellers who usually descended on the world-famous square before the pandemic.

Before the ball dropped, there were heavy thoughts about the past year and the new one to come.

Ali Thompson, who was showing her brother around Times Square the day before, said people should do their part to take care of their corner of the world.

“I think we live in a broken world, and we see that play out every day,” she said. “I think anytime that we can do something to make it a little less broken is always a good thing.”

Boats on the Nile River float past New Year decorations as celebrations begin in Cairo, Egypt. Photo / AP

The New Year's Eve ball sits atop One Times Square in New York, United States, ready to drop. Photo / AP

Fireworks are seen over Victoria Harbour at midnight at New Year in Hong Kong. Photo / AP

In Australia, more than 1 million people crowded along Sydney’s waterfront for a multi-million dollar celebration based around the themes of diversity and inclusion. More than 7000 fireworks were launched from the top of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and another 2000 from the nearby Opera House.

“We have had a couple of fairly difficult years; we’re absolutely delighted this year to be able to welcome people back to the foreshores of Sydney Harbour for Sydney’s world-famous New Year’s Eve celebrations,” Stephen Gilby, the city’s producer of major events and festivals, told The Sydney Morning Herald.

In Auckland, New Zealand, large crowds gathered below the Sky Tower, where a 10-second countdown to midnight preceded fireworks. The celebrations returned after Covid-19 forced them to be cancelled a year ago.

Concerns about the Ukraine war and the economic shocks it has spawned across the globe were felt in Tokyo, where Shigeki Kawamura has seen better times but said he needed a free, hot meal this New Year’s.

“I hope the war will be over in Ukraine so prices will stabilise,” he said.

In military-ruled Myanmar, authorities announced a suspension of its normal four-hour curfew in the country’s three biggest cities so residents could celebrate New Year’s Eve.

People walk through Red Square on New Year's Eve, with the St. Basil's Cathedral, left, and the Spasskaya Tower, right, in Moscow, Russia. Photo / AP