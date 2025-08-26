Advertisement
Farage floats Trump-style anti-migration deportation push in bid to lead Britain

By Alex Morales and Joe Mayes
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform Party in Britain. It only has four MPs but is leading opinion polls. Photo / Oli Scarff, AFP

Nigel Farage vowed to expel tens of thousands of asylum-seekers from Britain, tapping a policy deployed in the United States by President Donald Trump as he seeks to guide his populist Reform Party to power at the next general election.

Reform would carry out mass deportations of asylum-seekers, as well

