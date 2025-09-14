Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Far-right in UK has been energised by Elon Musk’s backing, and the Maga movement

Leo Sands
Washington Post·
6 mins to read

Unite The Kingdom supporters gather at Trafalgar Square after the rally. Up to 150,000 people are believed to have joined the march. Photo / Getty Images

Unite The Kingdom supporters gather at Trafalgar Square after the rally. Up to 150,000 people are believed to have joined the march. Photo / Getty Images

Tens of thousands of anti-migrant protesters marched through the centre of Britain’s capital in record numbers over the weekend, showcasing the grip of nationalist sentiment across Europe and the growing appeal of Maga-style populist politics.

According to police estimates, around 110,000 joined the protest yesterday - an unexpectedly high turnout

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save